Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,172 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.15.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $235.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.89 and a twelve month high of $251.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.44.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

