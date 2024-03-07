GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.190-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.0 million-$731.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.7 million. GitLab also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

GitLab Stock Up 4.4 %

GTLB stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $78.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.88.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at $25,567,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,296.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

