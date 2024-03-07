Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

GTY opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 156.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

