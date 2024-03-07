Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $37.27 and last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 557411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Gentex Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.