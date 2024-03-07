Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genius Sports Trading Down 5.3 %

GENI opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GENI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

