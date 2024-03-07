Genesco (GCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 01/31/2024 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 8th. Analysts expect Genesco to post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:GCO opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Genesco has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Genesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genesco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 928,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 13.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 93,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.