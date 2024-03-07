GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221,436 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $181,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

