Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.78% of Gartner worth $207,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Gartner by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $469.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $474.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,037.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $10,570,667. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

