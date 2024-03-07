Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director Buys $112,500.00 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $54.68.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,432,000 after acquiring an additional 555,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,259,000 after buying an additional 495,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after buying an additional 3,684,553 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,394,000 after buying an additional 282,828 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,054,000 after buying an additional 214,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

