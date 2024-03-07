Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) Announces GBX 4 Dividend

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Galliford Try Price Performance

Shares of Galliford Try stock opened at GBX 248 ($3.15) on Thursday. Galliford Try has a twelve month low of GBX 165.08 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 260.18 ($3.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 241.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 227.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £254.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,025.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Galliford Try Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.