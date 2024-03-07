Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) Announces GBX 4 Dividend

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Galliford Try Price Performance
Shares of Galliford Try stock opened at GBX 248 ($3.15) on Thursday. Galliford Try has a twelve month low of GBX 165.08 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 260.18 ($3.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 241.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 227.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £254.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,025.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98.
Galliford Try Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Galliford Try
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.