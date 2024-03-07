G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $23.89 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00064168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00021783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00020746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001481 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

