FY2026 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $9.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.61. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.18 per share.

PKG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $183.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.40.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 151,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,819,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,031,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

