FY2026 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $30.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $29.93. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.16 per share.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share.

LMT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $433.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.74 and a 200-day moving average of $439.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

