FY2025 EPS Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Lifted by Zacks Research

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Textron in a report released on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $6.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.85. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s FY2026 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

TXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $90.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.54. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. Textron has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $90.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,357,000 after purchasing an additional 42,749 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 12.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Textron by 7.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,271,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,656,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 181.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Textron by 44.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 156,719 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

