FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Eyenovia, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Eyenovia in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.55) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday.

Eyenovia Stock Down 3.7 %

EYEN stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

