FY2024 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Capital lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 51.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $161,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,117,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,304,373.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 476,630 shares of company stock worth $3,526,986. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

