FY2024 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.96) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.16). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.29) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRNX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,619.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,958 shares of company stock worth $1,620,119. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Articles

