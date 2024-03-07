Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Down 13.6%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) traded down 13.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.02. 808,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 283,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Desjardins set a C$2.50 price objective on Frontier Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$207.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

