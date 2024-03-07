Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16,058.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491,053 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 1.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $55,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.93. 6,399,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,057,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. UBS Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

