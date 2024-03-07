Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTV stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 149,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $86.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.27.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

