Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 234,194 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 356,487 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,822,945.32.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 213,385 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,612,801.15.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

FWONA opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Formula One Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

