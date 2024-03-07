Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 234,194 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 356,487 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,822,945.32.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 213,385 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,612,801.15.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.
Formula One Group Stock Performance
FWONA opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $69.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group
About Formula One Group
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Formula One Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.