Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

