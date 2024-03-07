Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,856. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.45. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 416.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,154 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,907 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,045 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 636,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

