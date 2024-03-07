Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FL. BTIG Research downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Williams Trading restated a sell rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of FL stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

