Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO David R. King Sells 9,366 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $255,691.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,968,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Flywire stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. 301,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,761,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,124,000 after purchasing an additional 243,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 58.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Flywire by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Flywire by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,553,000 after purchasing an additional 872,619 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,996 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

