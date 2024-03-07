FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.30

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 1164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Get FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 88,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.