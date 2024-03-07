FlatQube Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $170.94 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.17682549 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $390.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

