Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Hits New 52-Week High at $151.99

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $151.99 and last traded at $151.95, with a volume of 89139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.64.

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total value of $10,725,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,688,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

