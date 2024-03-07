FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 748,016 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

