First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. 321,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 336,498 shares.The stock last traded at $25.44 and had previously closed at $25.46.

FWRG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FWRG

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $444,844. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.