First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. 321,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 336,498 shares.The stock last traded at $25.44 and had previously closed at $25.46.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Watch Restaurant Group

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $444,844. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.