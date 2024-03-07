First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sets New 12-Month High at $112.12

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.12 and last traded at $112.01, with a volume of 3463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.63.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $901.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3549 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
