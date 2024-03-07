First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sets New 12-Month High at $112.12

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.12 and last traded at $112.01, with a volume of 3463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $901.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3549 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRID. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 969.2% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 59.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

