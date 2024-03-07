First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.8% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,980,000 after buying an additional 844,837 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,539,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after buying an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,441,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,004,000 after buying an additional 235,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,874,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.58. The stock had a trading volume of 957,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $84.07.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

