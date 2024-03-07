First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,135,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after acquiring an additional 108,432 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,459. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

