First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Has $592,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $94.99. 3,486,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,521,177. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $93.48.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2493 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

