First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,937 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.8% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,051,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,490,000 after acquiring an additional 65,073 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,359,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 476,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 121,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.49. 229,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,613. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.