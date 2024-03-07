First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,402 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 16.9% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $39,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWY stock traded up $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $193.64. The stock had a trading volume of 195,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $125.09 and a 12 month high of $194.61.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

