First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.3% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.19. 928,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,435,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

