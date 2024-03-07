First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 104.14%.

First Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of FACO stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. First Acceptance has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $103.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.12.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

