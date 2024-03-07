First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 104.14%.
First Acceptance Stock Performance
Shares of FACO stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. First Acceptance has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $103.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.12.
About First Acceptance
