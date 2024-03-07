Fellaz (FLZ) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Fellaz has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00003394 BTC on exchanges. Fellaz has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $1.78 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000704 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Fellaz Token Profile
Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,255,913 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.
Buying and Selling Fellaz
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars.
