Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $199.40

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $199.40 and last traded at $197.62, with a volume of 69668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.72.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.74.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $354.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.