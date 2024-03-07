Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $199.40

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGMGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $199.40 and last traded at $197.62, with a volume of 69668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.72.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.74.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $354.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

