Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FAST

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $75.81.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,750 shares of company stock worth $7,314,584 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Fastenal by 26.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.