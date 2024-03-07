EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.83) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.83) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.39). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $25.74 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 588,235 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,038,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,649,995. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $1,265,679.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at $936,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,443,235 shares of company stock valued at $27,051,095 and sold 1,991,040 shares valued at $39,110,046. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

