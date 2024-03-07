Expro Group Holdings Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expro Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Expro Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $406.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPRO. Barclays lifted their price target on Expro Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $18.18 on Thursday. Expro Group has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Expro Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expro Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Expro Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Expro Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

