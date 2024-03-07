Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Sells $127,775.28 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $127,775.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,699.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
EXAS opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
