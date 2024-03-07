Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Sells $127,775.28 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $127,775.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,699.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.8 %

EXAS opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 172.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,623 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 383.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 84,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

