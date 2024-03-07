Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Up 4.4%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.79. 627,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,306,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $561.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $397,648.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,073,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,390 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 126.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

See Also

