EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EVgo traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 2,292,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,858,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,661,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after buying an additional 160,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,691,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after acquiring an additional 668,889 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 951,272 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth about $32,188,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 339,147 shares in the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $853.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

