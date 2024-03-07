Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Insider Linda Dorcena Forry Sells 822 Shares

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.