Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI opened at $157.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $161.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.23.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

