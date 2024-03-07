Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Waste Management by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,954 shares of company stock worth $7,648,660. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $207.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.61 and its 200 day moving average is $173.52. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.48 and a 52 week high of $209.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

